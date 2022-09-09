Thursday Prep Sports Roundup

MIAMISBURG — The Troy boys soccer team picked up a 3-0 win at Miamisburg Thursday night.

Mitchell Davis had two goals and one assist for Troy and Bobby Gayhart had a goal.

Bradyn Dillow had one assist and Samuel Westfall had a shutout in goal with five saves.

Milton-Union 1,

Troy Christian 0

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union boys soccer team got a win in TRC action.

Mason Grudich scored the game’s only gola and Titus Copp had the assist.

Nate Barker had 31 saves in goal.

Newton 1,

TV South 1

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Newton boys soccer team played to a tie in WOAC action.

Noah Brush scored the Newton goal and Mason Brumbaugh had the assist.

GIRLS

Volleyball

Greenville 3,

Piqua 1

GREENVILLE — The Piqua volleyball team dropped a road match 26-24, 25-11, 25-15, 25-21 in MVL action.

Piqua is 1-7 overall and 0-6 in the MVL.

Miami East 3,

Troy Christian 0

TROY —The Miami East volleyball team won 25-14, 25-19, 25-10 in TRC action.

The Vikings are 6-2 overall and 4-0 in the TRC.

The Eagles drop to 1-8 overall and 0-4 in the TRC.

Covington 3,

Milton-Union 0

COVINGTON — The Covington volleyball team won 25-6, 25-22, 25-15 in TRC action.

The Buccs are 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the TRC.

Taylor Kirker had 25 assists, four aces and 11 digs and Reaghan Lemp had eight digs.

Nigella Reck had seven aces, 14 kills and six digs, Ella Remley had six kills and Carlie Besecker had five kills, three blocks and six digs.

Lauren York had five aces, six kills and six digs and Kearsten Wiggins had five digs.

Lehman 3,

Riverside 1

DEGRAFF — The Lehman volleyball team won 24-26, 25-16, 25-9, 25-18 in TRC action.

Kailee Rank had 15 kills, three blocks and 13 digs and Taylor Geise had 14 kills and 21 digs.

Marissa Comer filled out the stat sheet with nine kills, four aces, four blocks and 12 digs and Kaitlyn Fortkamp had eight kills.

Caroline Wesner had 42 assists, four aces and eight digs.

Bethel 3,

Northridge 0

DAYTON — The Bethel volleyball team improved to 5-3 overall and 2-2 in the TRC with a 25-14, 25-17, 25-14 win.

Newton 3,

Tri-Village 1

NEW MADISON — The Newton volleyball team remained undefeated with a 20-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-23 win in WOAC action.

Emma Hemphill had 16 kills and 11 digs, Ella Rapp had 41 assists and 18 digs and Kaylee Deeter had 11 digs.

Olivia Rapp had 15 kills and 20 digs, Bella Hall had eight kills and seven digs, Sienna Montgomery had 11 kills and Ava Rapp had five digs.

Ansonia 3,

Bradford 0

BRADFORD — The Bradford volleyball team dropped a home match 25-12, 25-21, 25-21 in WOAC action Thursday.

Soccer

Newton 1,

TV South 1

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Newton girls soccer team played to a 1-1 tied in WOAC action.

Tennis

Butler 3,

Troy 2

TROY — The Troy girls tennis team lost a close match in MVL action.

In singles, Nina Short lost to Natalie Schoenherr 6-0, 6-0; Elizabeth Niemi defeated Hannah Faulkner 6-0, 3-6, 7-5 and Josie Romick lost to Dani Riggs 7-5, 6-4.

In doubles, Olivia Johnston and Casey Rogers defeated Morgan Britton and Jenna Sutter 6-4, 6-3 and Katie Bertke and Gwen Turnbull lost to Ava Long and Olivia Petty 6-1, 6-4.

Lehman 5,

Trotwood 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls tennis team cruised to an easy win.

“It was our first match in nine days, so we have had a lot of practice time the last two weeks,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Our team has improved a lot this season. Tonight was a good team win for us.”

In singles, Lilly Williams won 6-0, 6-0; Sarah Lins won 6-0, 6-0; and Katie Huelskamp won 6-0. 6-0.

In doubles, Ashlyn Hamblin and Eliza Westerheide won 6-1, 6-1. Trotwood forfeited second doubles.