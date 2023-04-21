Thursday Softball Roundup

PIQUA — The Piqua softball team cruised to a 19-1 win over West Carrollton Thursday in MVL play.

Caylee Roe was 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs and Abigail Kirk was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.

Audrey Bean was 2-for-3 with a triple and Olivia Anthony was 2-for-3.

Julia Coppess pitched a five-hitter, with four strikeouts and one walk.

Covington 10,

Bethel 0

BRANDT — Meg Rogers pitched a one-hitter for Covington, striking out two and walking one.

She helped herself at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a double.

Nigella Reck hit her 12th home run of the season and had four RBIs.

Maggie Anderson was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Erik Gostomsky was 2-for-4 with a double and Karyanne Turner was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Milton-Union 14,

Troy Christian 1

TROY — The Milton-Union softball team got a road win in TRC action Thursday.

Carly Zimmer pitched a three-hitter, with nine strikeouts and one walk.

She helped herself at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double.

Mylee Jones was 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and five RBIs and Bella Brazina was 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

Raegan Fulton had a triple.

Miami East 21,

Lehman Catholic 0

CASSTOWN —Kylie Gentis and Jacqueline Kadel combined on a five-inning one-hitter, striking out nine.

Jadyn Bair was 2-for-3 at the plate, with a double, a home run and six RBIs.

Whitni Enis was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Keira Kirby was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and Madison Maxson had three RBIs.

Bradford 17,

Mississinawa Valley 0

BRADFORD — The Bradford softball team cruised to a home win in WOAC action.