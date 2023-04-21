Thursday Softball Roundup

PIQUA — The Piqua softball team cruised to a 19-1 win over West Carrollton Thursday in MVL play.
Caylee Roe was 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs and Abigail Kirk was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.
Audrey Bean was 2-for-3 with a triple and Olivia Anthony was 2-for-3.
Julia Coppess pitched a five-hitter, with four strikeouts and one walk.
Covington 10,
Bethel 0
BRANDT — Meg Rogers pitched a one-hitter for Covington, striking out two and walking one.
She helped herself at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a double.
Nigella Reck hit her 12th home run of the season and had four RBIs.
Maggie Anderson was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Erik Gostomsky was 2-for-4 with a double and Karyanne Turner was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Milton-Union 14,
Troy Christian 1
TROY — The Milton-Union softball team got a road win in TRC action Thursday.
Carly Zimmer pitched a three-hitter, with nine strikeouts and one walk.
She helped herself at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double.
Mylee Jones was 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and five RBIs and Bella Brazina was 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
Raegan Fulton had a triple.
Miami East 21,
Lehman Catholic 0
CASSTOWN —Kylie Gentis and Jacqueline Kadel combined on a five-inning one-hitter, striking out nine.
Jadyn Bair was 2-for-3 at the plate, with a double, a home run and six RBIs.
Whitni Enis was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Keira Kirby was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and Madison Maxson had three RBIs.
Bradford 17,
Mississinawa Valley 0
BRADFORD — The Bradford softball team cruised to a home win in WOAC action.