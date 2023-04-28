Thursday Sports Roundup

TROY— The Troy baseball team improved to 13-4 with a 3-1 win over Miamisburg Thursday in non-conference action.

Caleb Akins and Connor Hutchinson were both 2-for-3 and Hayden Frey had a double.

Trayce Mercer and Brian Allen combined on a five-hitter, striking out 11.

Piqua 5,

Tecumseh 4

NEW CARLISLE — The Piqua baseball team opened a 5-0 lead and held on for the win, with Tecumseh scoring four runs in the home seventh inning.

Mickey Anderson was 2-for-4 and Mason Davis was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Zane Pratt had a double.

Pratt and Brady Ouhl combined on a four-hitter, striking out seven and walking two.

Miami East 4,

Troy Christian 3

TROY — The Miami East baseball team got a run in the ninth inning of a previously suspended game to get the TRC win.

Connor Apple and Luke Hammaker were 2-for-5 in the game.

Apple, Michael Till and Hammaker combined on a four-hitter, striking out 19 and walking six.

Matthew Major was 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Troy Christian.

Judah Simmons was 2-for-3 and Cameron Koukul had a triple.

Simmons and Zane Harris combined on a seven-hitter, striking out eight and walking four.

Miami East 5,

Troy Christian 3

CASSTOWN — Miami East got the win in the regular schedule game as well.

Luke Hammaker was 3-for-4 and Keidin Pratt was 2-for-3.

Connor Apple had two RBIs and Michael Till had a double.

Hammaker and Till combined on a one-hitter, striking out six and walking one.

Matthew Major had a double for Troy Christian.

Simmons and Andrew Knostman combined on a nine-hitter, striking out seven and walking three.

Bethel 17,

Northridge 1

BRANDT — The Bethel baseball team clinched a share of the TRC title with a five-inning win.

Evan Goodman was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs and Luke Gray had two RBIs.

Noah McCann was 2-for-2 and Anderson Mohler had a double.

Braylon Schroeder was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs and Elijah Schroeder was 3-for-3 with three RBIs.

Grant Bean, Kyle Brueckman and Zane Goodman combined on a six-hitter, striking out five and walking three.

Milton-Union 9,

Covington 5

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union baseball team got a TRC win at home Thursday.

Trevor Brazina was 2-for-3 with a double, Wyatt Kimmel was 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs and Ben Schommer was 2-for-3 with a double.

Kimmel and Nathan Morter Jr. combined on a 10-hitter, with seven strikeouts and one walk.

For Covington, Carter Owens and Ashton Skaggs were both 2-for-4.

Kian French had two RBIs.

Skaggs and Grant Blore combined on a nine-hitter, striking out two.

Lehman Catholic 9,

Riverside 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic baseball team picked up a TRC win Thursday.

Korban Schmiesing pitched a three-hitter, striking out five and walking one.

Seth Kennedy was 2-for-3 with a double and David Brunner and Seth Knapke both doubled.

Schmiesing helped himself at the plate going 3-fo4-4 and JD Barhorst had two RBIs.

Bradford 3,

Dixie 1

BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team got a win at home Thursday in WOAC action.

Garrett Trevino was 2-for-3 with a double.

Landon Monnin pitched a four-hitter, striking out six and walking one.

Newton 13,

Mississinawa Valley 1

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team got a road win Thursday in WOAC action.

SOFTBALL

Troy 6,

Sidney 4

SIDNEY — The Troy softball team got a road win in MVL action Thursday.

Elise McCann was 2-for-4 with two doubles and Abigail Welbaum was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Amayah Kennedy and Abby Seger were both 2-for-4 and Madison Wright was 2-for-3.

Welbaum pitched a six-hitter, striking out eight.

Fairborn 18,

Tippecanoe 0

FAIRBORN — The Tippecanoe softball team lost a road game Thursday in MVL action.

Miami East 15,

Troy Christian 0

CASSTOWN — The Miami East softball team remained one game behind Covington in TRC action Thursday with a win.

Reagan Howell and Abigail Kadel were both 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Madison Maxson was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Jacqueline Kadel and Kylie Gentis combined on a one-hitter, striking our four.

Kathleen Johnson had Troy Christian’s only hit.

Bethel 25,

Northridge 0

DAYTON — The Bethel softball team picked up a home win in TRC action Thursday.

Adaline Etherington pitched a perfect game, strikin out 12.

Annabelle Adams was 3-for-4 with four RBIs, Faith Moorefield was 2-for-3 with six RBIs and Allie Sheen was 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs.

Alyson Bird was 2-for-5, Ryleigh Harris was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Paige Kearns had two RBIs, Layla Moore was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and Lily Williams was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

Anna 22,

Newton 3

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton softball team led 3-2 after one inning, but one bad inning spelled doom for the Indians Thursday.

Anna would score 15 runs in the third inning.

Sophia Davis had two RBIs for the Indians.

Layla VanCulin, Sienna Montgomery and Cori Haines combined to strikeout two and walk four.

TENNIS

Valley View 4,

Lehman Cathlic 1

GERMANTOWN — The Lehman Catholic boys tennis team dropped a match Thursday.

At singles, Joe Pannapara won 6-3, 6-3; Javier Salvador lost 6-3, 6-2 and Logan Linson lost 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles, Tommy Lins and Luke Courtad lost 6-0, 6-2 and Thomas White and Alvaro Bullon lost 6-0, 6-1.