Thursday Volleyball Roundup

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team clinched a share of the MVL title Thursday night, defeating Troy 25-19, 25-18, 25-17 to complete a sweep of the season series.

Tipp is now 19-1 overall and 16-0 in the MVL.

Troy is 14-6 overall and 14-2 in the MVL.

“The first two sets were a game of runs at the beginning, but our pose and constant balanced attack broke down Troy’s defense,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “Our serve and blocking was consistent and we did capitalize on many free balls. We did get a lot of one-on-one swings, thanks to great set selections.”

After winning the opening set 25-19, Tipp had to rally from an 11-9 deficit in the second set.

Two aces by Cami Gingerich and a kill by Savy Dean led to a four-point run for the Red Devils.

Kills by Olivia Gustavson and Nicole Strong and an ace by Savannah Clawson led to a four-point run to make it 18-13.

A kill by Clawson and ace by Alex Voisard made it 24-16.

Troy’s Hannah Duff had a kill to keep the Trojans alive before Tipp won the next point.

In the third set, Tipp jumped out to a 5-1 lead, before Troy again rallied.

Brynn Siler had two kills on Brooklyn Jackson’s serve and Kayla Huber’s service winner tied it 6-6.

Tipp was leading 12-11 when the Red Devils took control again.

Mader had a kill and Savannah Clawson added two aces.

Two kills by Voisard gave Tipp an 18-12 lead.

At 24-17, Gustavson had a kill on Emily Aselage’s serve to end it.

“The third set started like the first two,” Garcia said. “But, by midway through the third set, our defense did not allow many balls to get out of system, with our last 10 points coming from eight kills. It was a great crowd and atmosphere.”

Voisard led the Red Devils with 10 kills and 16 digs.

Mader had five kills and nine digs and Gustavson and Strong both had five kills.

Dean had two blocks, Clawson had four aces and 11 digs and Wildermuth dished out 34 assists and served three aces.

Troy’s Ellie Fogarty hit a milestone with her 1,000th assist during the match.

She finished with 20 assists and nine digs and Siler had 13 kills and nine digs.

Kasey Sager had five blocks, Jackson had 12 digs and Duff added 10 digs.

Lehman 3,

Covington 2

COVINGTON — The Lehman Catholic volleyball team pulled a surprise Thursday night, outlast Covington 25-23, 18-25, 25-17, 25-27, 15-13 in TRC action.

The Cavaliers improved to 10-10 overall and 8-4 in the TRC, while Covington (12-7, 10-2) dropped two games behind Miami East in the TRC standings.

Taylor Geise had 19 kills, three blocks and 25 digs and Kailee Rank had 15 kills and 13 digs.

Marissa Comer has 11 kills, three aces, six blocks and six digs and Kaitlyn Fortkamp had six kills.

Caroline Wesner had 50 assists, five kills and 12 digs and Layla Platfoot had four blocks.

Claire Adams had 10 digs and Ashlyn Geise had eight digs.

For Covington, Taylor Kirker had 39 assists, three blocks and 25 digs and Nigella Reck had 21 kills, 29 digs and four blocks..

Hailey Naff had eight kills and Carlie Besecker had 11 kills, eight blocks and seven digs.

Kearsten Wiggins had 15 digs, Lauren York had 12 digs and Reaghan Lemp added nine digs.

Miami East 3,

Riverside 0

DEGRAFF — The Miami East volleyball team clinched a share of the TRC title with a 25-7, 25-18, 25-14 win over Riverside Tuesday night.

Troy Christian 3,

Northridge 0

DAYTON — The Troy Christian volleyball team got a 25-16, 25-14, 25-14 road win in TRC action.

Reign Wilkins had six kills and Aubrey Stetzel had 19 digs, five digs and five aces.

Kathleen Johnson served seven aces, Lilly Smith had five aces and five digs and Maddie Fourman had five digs.

Bethel 3,

Milton-Union 0

TIPP CITY — The Bethel volleyball team picked up a 25-18, 25-15, 25-15 win at home in TRC action.

Karlee Plozay had 15 kills, four aces and five digs and Karinne Stormer had 10 kills, five aces and eight digs.

Annabelle Adams had 29 assists and three aces and Claire Bailey served three aces and had 12 digs.

Aubrey Bunting had three aces and Daisy Horner had two blocks.

TV South 3,

Bradford 0

BRADFORD — The Bradford volleyball team lost 25-22, 25-18, 25-10 in WOAC action Thursday night.

Remi Harleman had six kills and six digs and Bella Brewer had five kills, 11 assists, two aces and 13 digs.

Tasya Felver had 11 digs and Faith Gray added 12 digs.

Kaylin Richard and Izzy Painter both had nine digs and Savannah Lingo had seven digs.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]