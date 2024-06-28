Tipp American Legion announces scholarship recipients

Scholarship recipients’ front row are Cora Purves, left to right, Kirsten Kemp, Lanna Kunzelman, Kennedy Chaney, Blake Bashore, Hannah Steggemann and Caleb Steggemann. Back row Legion Sponsors, Harlan Purves, left to right, Joyce Lewis, Ned Barnes, Donnie Chaney, Brian Bashore and Bob Steggemann. Recipient not shown is Joy Trimbach. Submitted photo | Tipp City American Legion Post 586

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 issued eight $500 scholarships on Tuesday, June 25.

These scholarships were issued based on academic achievements, community involvement and leadership attributes.

Cora Purves will be a graduate student at the University of Findlay. She is working on her degree in the rhetoric and writing programs. She will continue working on master’s and doctorate degrees to achieve her goal of becoming a professor in English.

Kirsten Kemp will be a senior at The Ohio State University majoring in fashion, retail/merchandising studies. Her goal is to combine her love of apparel with a business-oriented mindset to help brands gain exposure and increase revenue.

Lanna Kunzelman will be a senior at Wright State University majoring in Psychology with Biology and Forensics minors. She is working towards a master’s and a doctrite in Forensic Psychology. Her goal is to work with the FBI in behavioral analysis, studying criminal psychology.

Kennedy Chaney will be a sophomore at Wright State University in the fall. She will be majoring in Elementary Education with a goal to have a positive impact on children’s lives, watching them grow and achieve their goals.

Blake Bashore will be a freshman at Sinclair this year majoring in Computer Network Engineering and Software Development. His desire is to help make the next great leap forward in this tech riddled world. He wants to learn skills to help maintain interconnectivity throughout the world.

Hannah Steggemann will be a freshman at Wright State University majoring in Nursing. Her goal is to become a Registered Nurse and perhaps continue her education to include a master’s degree.

Caleb Steggemann will be a freshman at Edison Community College this fall. He is currently a fireman at multiple local fire departments. His goal is to become a paramedic, Fire Inspector and a Fire Instructor.

Joy Trimbach will be a sophomore the University in Michigan this year. Her goal is to obtain a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. She plans to work in the language engineering field.