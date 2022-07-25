Tipp BOE approves mental health contract

TIPP CITY — A student mental health services contract with Nexus-New Creations was approved by Tipp City Board of Education in a 3-0 vote at Monday’s meeting.

The contract had originally appeared on the June 27 regular board meeting but was tabled in a 4-0 vote until all board members had the opportunity to engage in discussion regarding the contract and vote; board member Amber Drum had been absent at the June 27 meeting. The contract had appeared on the July 11 work session agenda, where Drum was present but board member Richard Mains was not. The contract failed in a 2-2 vote, with board members Theresa Dunaway and Anne Zakkour voting against the motion. It was requested that the contract be revisited in front of a five-member board.

Board president Simon Patry, Drum and Mains had voted in favor of the contract at Monday’s meeting, with Dunaway and Zakkour being absent. Patry had expressed his favor of the contract, citing that several counselors at Tipp City Schools had been supportive of the contract and that parents had given positive feedback regarding the contract.

“I’m in favor of this contract for multiple reasons, primarily because it has been recommended by our administration, our counselors, and has resulted in improvement in our student’s mental health as reported by those students,” Patry said.

Mains had also voiced his support, saying that he had heard good things from teachers at Tipp City Schools regarding the contract.

Superintendent Mark Stefanik spoke about opening day for the 2022-2023 school year. Opening day for Tipp City Schools staff is Aug. 22, and 1st through 12th grade students will begin the academic year on Aug. 25. Kindergarten will start on Aug. 30.

Tipp City Board of Education also adjourned to executive session for an hour to consider the employment or compensation of public employees or officials. No action was taken regarding discussions in executive session following the executive session.

The Tipp City Board of Education also voted on the following during Monday’s meeting:

• The recommended approval of the Community Reinvestment Area Agreement was tabled until the Aug. 22 school board meeting in a 3-0 vote;

• Superintendent Mark Stefanik was approved to initiate the RFQ process to select an architect as outlined in OCR 153.65 and 153.71 in a 3-0 vote;

• The approval of the administrative salary schedules and administrative staff for 2022-2023 was tabled until the Aug. 8 work session in a 3-0 vote;

• The recommended approval to pay Amy Ignet in Accounts Receivable a stipend of $5,000 for the 2022-2023 school year to cover all benefits for the district was approved in a 3-0 vote;

• The revised job description for the educational one on one assistant was approved in a 3-0 vote; and

• The 2022-2023 student handbooks, 2023 graduation date, and the district calendars for 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 were approved in a 3-0 vote.

The next work session of the Tipp City Board of Education will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8. The next regular board meeting of the Tipp City Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22.