Tipp BOE hears superintendent, treasurer’s 2024 goals

By Amantha Garpiel

For Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Board of Education (BOE) received updates on both superintendent and treasurer goals for 2024, approved appropriations amendments and authorized opening a new bank account for the district.

During the Tipp City BOE’s regular session meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 20, Superintendent Aaron Moran and Treasurer David Stevens updated the board on their goals for the 2023-2024 school year.

Moran had two main goals to complete this school year and both are progressing. His first goal is to help get updated facilities for the district. So far, the district got the bond on the ballot and is hoping it passes so that the goal of having updated facilities can continue moving forward.

Moran’s second goal is to improve academic achievement. He wants to raise expectations and provide students with the support they need. The ultimate goal is to give students the tools they need to be successful after graduation. His first step is to get students more engaged with the learning process which the district has improved with the help from instructional coaches at the elementary and middle school levels.

Stevens has four main goals as the district’s treasurer. His first aligns with Moran’s first goal – to get the bond passed to update the district’s facilities. As the treasurer, Stevens’ responsibilities to help achieve this goal are different. He is working to get information for the ballot to ensure voters are well informed. Now that the bond is on the ballot he is working to sell bonds and should the bond pass, he will work to track construction expenses.

His second goal is to prepare for the upcoming negotiations with the teacher’s union. Stevens aims to be able to provide both sides of the negotiations with as much information as possible.

Stevens’ third goal is to continue balancing the district’s budget. According to Stevens, the five-year forecast created in November of 2023 shows more expenditures than revenue, leading to expenses carrying over into the next fiscal year.

His last goal is to get the district’s self-insurance fund out of the negative.

Following the updates from Moran and Stevens, the board heard from Stevens regarding amendments to the 2024 appropriations.

There are a few changes to the appropriations that were approved by the board during the Feb. 20 meeting. The changes are due to the district receiving grants, changes in the budgets for the student government and the model UN as well as recent fundraisers for sports teams that resulted in changes in the sports budget.

Lastly, Stevens presented the board with the necessity of a new bank account for the district’s daily deposits from sources such as cafeteria revenue.

The local branch of Park National Bank is closing this year, which brought about the need for the district to choose a new bank to open a checking account with.

Through his research, Stevens determined the best course of action is to open an account with Monroe Federal.

Stevens looked at options from three banks: Monroe Federal, Greenville Federal and Fifth Third Bank.

All three banks would love to have the school district as a customer, said Stevens. However, Stevens feels that Monroe Federal is the best option since they can offer the district an interest bearing savings account that can be used as a checking account. They can also offer unlimited transactions and no fees on cash deposits.

Following his presentation of this information, the board unanimously approved the authorization of Stevens to open an account with Monroe Federal.

In other business, the board:

• Appointed member Cindy Dillard to the Tax Incentive Council as their representative;

• Approved the addition of April 8, 2024, as a calamity day for staff and students to the district calendar,

• Appointed Lisa Smith Richards to fill the empty seat on the Tipp City Public Library Board of Trustees.

Writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.