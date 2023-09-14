Tipp BOE OKs sale of a tiny home

By Amantha Garpiel

For Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — At the Tipp City Board of Education work session on Sept. 5, the board approved a direct sale of the tiny home, amended the Tippecanoe Middle School handbook dress code, approved contract corrections, new substitutes, payment for the evaluation committee and leave requests for the 2023-2024 school year.

Board members approved a direct sale of the tiny house owned by the district, which has a determined value of over $10,000. Originally, the house was to be sold via a public auction, but no bids were received. As a result, the board made the decision to sell the tiny house privately to Jim Kitchen.

The board then moved on to welcome Kassey May as a new bus diver for the district. They also approved a correction to Jonathan Gaul’s contract as a music teacher. Gaul was originally approved as a B-step 2 instead of a B +150 – step 2 on the district’s pay scale.

Also, during Tuesday, Sept. 5, meeting, the board of education approved the retention of five substitute aides and teachers for the 2023-2024 school year. Those approved as substitutes include Ernestine Carmack, Nancy Murray, Ashley Flynn, Whitney Dodd-Pyles and Jack Finch.

Board members also unanimously approved supplemental salaries of $1,100 for five staff members who participated as part of the Evaluation Committee. The staff members who served on the committee are Tyler Hoffman, Heather Yunker, Karen Janney, Heather Combs and Pamela Staub.

Lastly, the board approved extended leave requests for the 2023-2024 school year for teachers and staff in the district.

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.