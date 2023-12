TIPP CITY —The Tipp City Board of Education will hold a records commission meeting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3. The meeting will be held at L.T. Ball Intermediate School on North Hyatt Street.

The Board of Education’s annual organizational meeting has also been scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 3 at L.T. Ball Intermediate School, immediately following the Records Commission meeting at 5 p.m.