TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Board of Education (BOE) will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 6 p.m. at the BOE at 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive Tipp City.

The purpose of the meeting is for the Board to conduct business on the following items:

• Storm Shelter Intent

• Bond Counsel Services

• State Consent Special Needs Request

This meeting will be live streamed and may be viewed on YouTube.