TIPP CITY — Tipp City American Legion Post 586 has announced several upcoming events.

Below is a list of the events at Tipp City American Legion Post 586:

• Sunday, June 18, features the weekly Sunday breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m., including eggs your way, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, sausage gravy, toast, coffee and juices. The total cost for this plentiful meal is $9. You are invited to bring your family and friends for an enjoyable breakfast and an inviting atmosphere.

• Monday, June 19, the Post will serve spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic bread. The cost is $6 and serving to start at 6 p.m. until gone.

• Tuesday, June 20, it will sponsor its monthly Quarter auction. Doors open at 6 p.m. Paddles will start selling for $5 at 6 p.m. and the auction will begin at 7 p.m. The kitchen will open at 6 p.m. and food will be available until 7 p.m. Please come out and enjoy the good food and the many auction items.

• Thursday, June 22, will featurea taco salad bar. It includes crunchy taco chips, taco meat with toppings of sour cream, cheeses, salsa, onions, jalapenos, etc.; the toppings are self-serve for your enjoyment. Serving will start at 6 p.m. and the cost is $6 per meal. Please bring your family and friends to enjoy this meal.

• Thursday, June 22, the post will have euchre at 7 p.m.; the cost is only $5 to participate. Please come out and enjoy lively games of euchre.

• Sunday June 25, features the weekly Sunday breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m., including eggs your way, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, sausage gravy, toast, coffee and juices. The total cost for this plentiful meal is $9. You are invited to bring your family and friends for an enjoyable breakfast and an inviting atmosphere.

The Legion Post is located at 377 N. Third St,, Tipp City with plenty of parking in back of the post. Please come out and enjoy these events that are open to the public.