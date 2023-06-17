The Tipp City American Legion Post No. 586 presents newly installed officers including Ralph Avey, trustee; left to right, Julie Durka, chaplain; Harlan Purves, finance officer; Mike Brenner, second vice commander; Brian Fowle, first vice commander; Bob Steggemann, adjutant and outgoing commander; and Melissa Fowle, commander. Photo submitted | Tipp City American Legion Post No. 586

TIPP CITY —

The Tipp City American Legion Post #586 held their installation of the new 2023 Officers on Tuesday May 6, 2023. The installation ceremony was conducted by Third District Commander Mike Blackwell and Third District First Vice Commander Chris Emmons.

Melissa Fowle was installed as the Post Commander for the 2023/2024 Fiscal Year. Her most recent assignment was Post First Vice Commander, responsible for Post Membership among other duties.

Brian Fowle was installed as the Post First Vice Commander for the 2023/2024 Fiscal Year. His most recent assignment was Post Adjutant, responsible for Post information and communications.

Michael Brenner was installed as the Post Second Vice Commander, for the 2023/2023 Fiscal Year. His most recent assignment was Post Chaplain, responsible the Spiritual well being of the Post membership.

Bob Steggemann was installed as the Post Adjutant, for the 2023/2024 Fiscal Year. Bob is the recent Past Commander of the Post. A position that he has held for many years. He was recognized for his leadership and devotion to the Post with a gift of an American Legion watch.

Harlan Purves was installed as the Post Financial Officer, for the 2023/2024 Fiscal Year. Harlan has been the Post Finance Officer for the past twelve years and is responsible for the Post finances.

Julie Durka was installed as the Post Chaplain, for the 2023/2024 Fiscal Year. Julie is a new Officer and will be responsible for the Spiritual guidance of the Post Membership.

Ralph Avey Jr. was installed as a Post Trustee for the 2023/2024 Fiscal Year. Ralph has been involved with the Post for the past couple of years as an acting Trustee, working on maintenance projects and assisting the Post Manager.