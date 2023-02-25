Tipp City Arts Council presents McGuffey Lane

TROY — Do “People Like You” love McGuffey Lane? Get your tickets now to reserve your seats to see this local favorite country rock band live at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center on Saturday, May 6.

McGuffey Lane, a country rock band from the Athens and Columbus areas, played throughout the late 70s and 80s at many local bars and festivals in Ohio. The group scored several minor hits on the country charts and toured with several nationally known bands. Their album, Aqua Dream, featured the single “Start It All Over”, which spent three weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 97 in February 1982.

Combined sales of McGuffey Lane’s four albums on Atlantic Records total nearly 300,000 units and record sales continue to increase. The release of the Greatest Hits CD featuring the hit single “Long Time Lovin’ You” earned the band a six-week stint as number one on the charts and a much-deserved regional gold record. Over the years McGuffey Lane has worked with such artists as The Allman Brothers Band, The Judds, The Atlanta Rhythm Section, Exile, Marshall Tucker Band and most recently with Charlie Daniels and Pure Prairie League. They were grateful to open for Merle Haggard on his final tour.

McGuffey Lane continues to compose new favorites, adding original songs to their already beloved list of tunes such as “People Like You,” “Stagecoach,” “Green Country Mountains,” “Music Man,” “Ain’t No One To Love You Like I Do” and much more. When Randy Huff and Kevin Reed joined original members John Schwab, Terry Efaw and Steve Reis during the 90s, a whole new generation was added to their loyal list of fans. Their polished harmonies and innovative talent continue to wow their audiences. From their high energy music to beautiful ballads, this band has something for everyone and all who are fortunate enough to see their show, walk away with feeling truly entertained.

Tickets for McGuffey Lane – live at the APAC can be purchased now either online through the Tipp City Area Arts Council website at Presenting McGuffey Lane, www.tippcityartscouncil.com, or in person at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center Ticket Box at 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy during Box Office hours from noon to 4 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m.; show starts at 7 p.m.. The APAC is handicapped-accessible with ample parking.

This show is being made possible through a generous donation by Matt Buehrer, Main Street Financial – Thrivent.