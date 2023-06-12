Tipp City celebrates The Hair Barre

Hillary Ellingson, center, owner of The Hair Barre, located upstairs on East Main Street in Tipp City, snips the ribbon during a ceremony celebrating five years in business that was hosted by the Tipp City Area Chamber of Commerce, with her husband Chris Ellingson by her side, left center, along with Tipp City Mayor Mike McFarland, second left from center, and others, on Monday morning, June 12. The Tipp City salon is Ellingson’s first location; she has a second location in Miamisburg, which has been established since April 2022.

