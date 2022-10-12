Tipp City Council special meeting

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Council will have a special meeting Thursday, Oct. 13 at noon at 260 S. Garber Drive in Tipp City. The public is welcome to attend.

This special meeting was called to discuss a new resolution that would allow the City Manager, Timothy Eggleston, to sign a grant application with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for an Urban Canopy Restoration Grant. The council and the Tipp City Tree board would like to rebuild the urban canopy that has been lost due to conditions such as invasive insects, disease or extreme weather.