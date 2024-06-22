Tipp City gets vintage

Lillian Teague, 8, of West Milton, constructs a large bubble, as Isa Ramos, left, and Cathy Konicki look on in amazement during the “Vintage in the Village” on Saturday, June 22, in downtown Tipp City. 88 different vendors and dozens of shops in downtown Tipp City took part in the event, which was sponsored by the Downtown Tipp City Partnership. Eamon Baird | Miami Valley Today Sara Zimmerman, with her daughter, Sybil, 6 at the “Vintage in the Village” on Saturday, June 22, in Tipp City. Zimmerman, a stay at home mom of five recently started selling homemade crochet creatures through her instagram @daughter_daisies. Eamon Baird | Miami Valley Today Ariel Cameron, of Kettering, shows of her handcrafted leather products. Cameron was one of the 88 different vendors to take part in “Vintage in the Village” on Saturday, June 22. More information on her Cameron’s products can be found at www.arielcameronleather.com.The event was sponsored by the Downtown Tipp City Partnership. Eamon Baird | Miami Valley Today A plane from the Dayton Air Show from nearby Vandalia takes the the skies over Tipp City at the “Vintage in the Village” craft boutique on Saturday, June 22. Eamon Baird | Miami Valley Today

