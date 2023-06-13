Tipp City native named to Campbellsville Dean’s List

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY. — The academic honors Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester has been announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University’s provost and vice president for academic affairs.

The following student has been named to Campbellsville University’s Dean’s List for Spring 2023:

Troy Clayton Alexander Kennedy, from Tipp City, Ohio.

The academic honors list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours. The spring 2023 academic honors list includes a total of 875 students, with 398 named to the President’s List for achieving a 4.0 grade point average and 477 named to the Dean’s List for achieving a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA.

