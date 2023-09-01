Tipp City plans Tippapalooza Music Festival

Heather Redman and the Reputation The 1984 Draft TINO Singer-songwriter M Ross Perkins and his full backing band will be the headlining act at the annual Tippapalooza Music Festival, which will be held on Second Street in Tipp City on Saturday, Sept. 2.

TIPP CITY — Second Street in downtown Tipp City will host the annual Tippapalooza Music Festival on Saturday, Sept. 2, featuring appearances by local artists M Ross Perkins, Heather Redman and the Reputation, The 1984 Draft, and TINO starting at 6 p.m.

Gates will open at 5 p.m., and food trucks will be available including Wrappin’ and Rollin’ Café, What the Taco, Lumpia Queen and Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops. Tickets are $10 presale or $15 at the gate; proceeds from this year’s event will benefit CASA-GAL of Miami County.

Alcoholic beverages will be available from Lock 27 Brewing and Tap Room. Tippapalooza is within the Tipp City DORA area, but outside beverages are not allowed in the event space.

The festival will be held on South Second Street between Main Street and Dow Street in downtown Tipp City. Additional parking will also be available at Tipp City Global Methodist Church, the Tipp City Eagles, Canal Lock Park, on Broadway or in the Dow Street lot after 6 p.m.

Headlining act M Ross Perkins will perform with his full backing band. An Ohio-based singer-songwriter with a flair for psychedelic pop, Perkins’ music has been called “warm pop bliss…a perfect pastiche of 60s psychedelia and orchestral pop.”

Blending elements of garage, rock and roll, and soul together in a funky sound that’s both fresh and familiar, Dayton’s Heather Redman and the Reputation will bring their fuzzed-out groove to the Tippapalooza stage.

“Backed by an all-star band of Dayton music scene veterans, Redman’s powerhouse voice will get crowds dancing with bluesy soul anthems and roots rock bangers,” a description posted on the Tippapalooza web site said.

Channeling American rock sensibility through an indie-punk lens, the 1984 Draft is Dayton guitar-rock at its best, the site said. “Powered by jagged guitar licks and walls of rowdy sound, their hooky anthems and pounding rhythms back emphatic lyrics that throw-back to the best of poppy 90s punk rock.”

Dayton-based hip-hop artist TINO will also appear on the Tippapalooza stage. “TINO is taking the Dayton music scene by storm with his fresh hip-hop sound,” the posting said. “With a mic in his hand and a turntable spinning the beats, TINO raps with humor, insight and unmatched personality.”

Sponsors for this year’s festival include Chaffee’s Brewhouse, the Tipp City Foundation, Lock 27 Brewing, the Tipp City Chamber of Commerce and 91.3 WYSO. The city of Tipp City and the Downtown Tipp City Partnership also helped with planning for the event.

More information can be found online at www.tippapalooza.com.