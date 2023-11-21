Tipp City Police record

Police log

SATURDAY

-11:47 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to report of fraud at Liberty Commons Real Estate Services.

-5:23 a.m.: criminal damage. Police responded to a report of a broken window at Windridge Apartments.

-4:57 a.m.: theft of motor vehicle. Officers responded to stolen vehicle at the Windridge Apartments. The vehicle was towed into impound.

-3:40 a.m.: pursuit of stolen vehicle. Officers responded and pursued at Hyatt and Main Street. The vehicle drove to Dayton where it crashed. Two juveniles were located and taken into custody.

FRIDAY

-9:35 p.m.: DUI, alcohol or drugs. Officers conducted a traffic stop that resulting in DUI, alcohol or drugs charges near O’Reilly Auto Parts on Main Street.

THURSDAY

-5:08 p.m.: theft. Officers made aware an Amazon package was taken from a residence on North Second Street.

-3:59 p.m.: trespassing complaint. Police responded to a trespassing report on West Plum Street.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.