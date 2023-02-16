Tipp City Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-10:19 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to the 100 block of North Fourth Street. Two parties were warned for disorderly conduct.

TUESDAY

-11:09 p.m.: traffic stop. Officers located a vehicle involved in a domestic call that had been responded to by the Sheriff’s Office. Tipp City officers conducted a traffic stop and found that one of the vehicle’s occupants had active warrants for which he was arrested. The Sheriff’s Office later took custody of the suspect for local charges the office has on him.

-4:30 p.m.: trespassing complaint. Officers responded to a verbal dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend in the 700 block of Comanche Lane. The male was subsequently trespassed from the residence.

-4:05 p.m.: unruly juvenile. Officers found juveniles on a golf cart in the vicinity of Park Avenue and North Fifth Street. They were told by officers to go home.

-11:26 a.m.: disturbance. Officers responded to a verbal disturbance between family members in the 400 block of North Hyatt Street. A male was voluntarily transported to Upper Valley Hospital.

– 10:37 a.m.: theft. Police responded to Cubesmart Self Storage on North Third Street to get information of a possible break in.

-2:59 a.m.: suspicious priority. Police responded to a male subject knocking and banging on a door in the 400 block of North Fifth Street. The subject was trying to get to his brother’s house and was at the wrong one.

MONDAY

-7:00 p.m.: suspicious person. Officers responded to the 400 block of South Third Street on a report of a juvenile female that showed up at a residence stating she was going to harm herself. The juvenile was later transported to Upper Valley Medical Center.

-10:12 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a potential theft of a diamond ring at Randall Residence on South County Road 25A.

-8:22 a.m.: fraud. Police received a report of a fraudulent credit card purchase in the 700 block of Hawk Avenue.

CRASHES

No one was cited following a two-vehicle crash on Friday, Feb. 10 at 3:54 p.m.

Terry Dankworth, 47, of Fletcher was stopped at the traffic light of I75 southbound at exit 68 and West Main Street when he was attempting to turn east (right) and struck the Brenda Jackson, 64, of Dayton, rear driver’s side with his front passenger’s side.

• Eric Alexander, 26, of Springfield, was cited with assured clear distance following a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 5:19 p.m.

Alexander rear ended Kristin Winans, 33, of Springboro, who was stopped at the red light on the exit 69 I75 off ramp at County Road 25A.

• No one was cited following a hit-skip accident on North Seventh Street on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 3:15 p.m.

An unknown driver backed into the vehicle of Dakota Herring, 18, of Tipp City, who stated his vehicle had been parked at the location for less than 30 minutes.

Compiled by Amantha Garpiel