Tipp City Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-7:51 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a 3 vehicle crash in the 100 block of East Walnut Street. One unit struck two parked vehicles. No injuries were reported.

-5:30 p.m.: fraud. Police received a report that an unknown person filed unemployment in the reporting party’s name.

-4:48 p.m.: unruly juvenile. Police responded to a report of unruly juveniles in the 700 block of Cheyenne Place. The juveniles were not doing anything wrong, officers asked them to be careful passing the ball in the parking lot. The reporting party was concerned about her vehicle being damaged.

-12:15 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit skip crash in the 6000 block of South County Road 25A.

TUESDAY

-6:56 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit skip crash in the unit block of South Tippecanoe Drive.

-2:31 a.m.: suspicious person. Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 900 block of West Main Street. The subject was sitting in their car on the phone.

-1:19 a.m.: DUI. Police cited a driver for OVI, reckless operation and open container during a traffic stop at mile marker 67 on Interstate 75 southbound.

MONDAY

-11:19 p.m.: suspicious priority. Police responded to a report from a subject in the 1000 block of Windsor Crossing Lane who said she saw a vehicle in her driveway through her Ring doorbell camera and hear someone messing with the back door to the residence. Police checked the area and located nothing.

-10:49 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a report of a theft of tools from a construction site in the 800 block of Rosenthal Drive.

-10:30 a.m.: investigative report. Police responded to investigate a report at Tippecanoe High School.

Compiled by Amantha Garpiel