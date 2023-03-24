Tipp City Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-8:36 a.m.: menacing. Police received a menacing complaint from the 900 block of West Main Street.

-7:49 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft not in progress in the 1000 block of West Main Street. The reporting party informed officers he is unsure if his gun was misplaced or stolen.

TUESDAY

-7:45 p.m.: child abuse or neglect. Police responded to the 900 block of West Main Street on a report of child abuse or neglect. The reporting party reported a child left in a vehicle unattended. Officers made contact with the father, the child was with an older brother while the father ran into the store.

-5:28 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with no injuries in the 500 block of West Main Street.

-2:07 p.m.: fraud. Police received a report of two fraudulent checks being cashed in the 400 block of North Hyatt Street.

-6:21 a.m.: suspicious. Police responded to the 500 block of North Hyatt Street on a report of a suspicious person. The reporting party reported that individuals were running with flash lights in the area. Officers determined them to be students on a run.

-1:21 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft not in progress in the 900 block of West Main Street. The subject involved in an overdose on Interstate 75 and a suspicious report at CVS and who had hid his wallet that contained drugs called in to report his wallet was stolen. The wallet was not stolen.

-1:04 a.m.: DUI. Police arrested a driver for OVI and drug charges at mile marker 68 on northbound Interstate 75.

MONDAY

-8:20 p.m.: drug offense. Police responded to an overdose on the highway. A second males wallet was found with drugs inside of it in the 900 block of West Main Street.

-5:07 p.m.: fraud. Police received a report of fraud from the 500 block of Barbara Drive. The reporting party’s computer had been hacked into and gift cards from multiple stores were purchased.

-3:52 p.m.: fraud. Police received a report of fraud from the unit block of Chinook Court. Someone used the reporting party’s Best Buy account for rewards and to make purchases. The purchases were not done using any of the reporting party’s credit cards.

-9:42 a.m.: police investigation. Police began an investigation in the 800 block of Comanche Lane. A female in the driveway upon officer’s arrival stated it was an accident. Officers attempted to ask multiple times if something happened or if she needed assistance and she said no, that she was leaving. A male kept opening the front door and looking outside. Officers told her she could tell them if she needed something and she stated everything was OK. She had small kids with her and she left.

Crashes

Dylan Michael Vanhorn, 29, of Sidney, was cited with right of way following a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, March 21, at 5:28 p.m. in the area of West Main Street and Rohrer Drive.

Vanhorn was on Rohrer Drive waiting to enter West Main Street. Luke Treiber, 36, of Tipp City, was travelling eastbound on West Main Street when Vanhorn failed to yield the right of way when turning left and struck Treiber.

• Lesdian Herrera Perez, 31, of Hamilton, was cited with hit/skip on private property following a single-vehicle crash in the 6000 block of County Road on March 1, at 12:15 p.m.

Perez was attempting to drive under a canopy attached to a building and struck the edge with the top of his truck and proceeded to leave the sign without reporting it.

Compiled by Amantha Garpiel