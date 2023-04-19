Tipp City Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-2:14 p.m.: fraud. Police received a report from a residence in the 400 block of North Third Street that the reporting party believes she was scammed.

12:43 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of North Third Street. A resident noticed a vehicle with its lights flashing. Officers spoke with the owner of the vehicle who stated the hazards were left on and nothing was messed with.

SATURDAY

-8:18 p.m.: disturbance. Police received a report of a potential rolling disturbance in the area of West Main Street and North Kinna Drive. No vehicle description was provided, officers found nothing in the area.

-3:50 p.m.: investigation. Officers received a call reporting a crash in the unit block of Bellaire Drive. The number the reporting call was made from was disconnected and dispatch could not make contact with the reporting party. Officers checked the area and did not locate a crash.

-7:37 a.m.: suspicious. Police reported a continuation of noticing dead animals being hung in the trees at the rear of Kyle Park along the service drive. A whole skunk was recently pierced onto a branch in the area. In the past, bones, skulls and hides of animals have all been observed hanging from the trees in this area.

-4:48 a.m.: DUI alcohol or drugs. Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of North Garber Drive and West Main Street. The driver was arrested for OVI.

FRIDAY

-6:52 p.m.: DUI alcohol or drugs. Police responded to a private property accident in the 300 block of North Third Street. Driver was operating a vehicle under the influence.

-6:35 p.m.: unruly juvenile. Police spoke with juveniles in the 1000 block of Cider Mill Way. Officers advised the juveniles to stay out of the new construction property. Officers checked the house and no damage was found to anything.

-3:17 p.m.: sex offense. Police received a report of a sex offense in the 900 block of Cedar Grove Drive.

THURSDAY

-9:07 p.m.: domestic disturbance. Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 500 block of South Third Street. A juvenile knowingly caused harm to their mother.

-9:05 p.m.: suspicious person. Police received a report of a suspicious person in the 900 block of West Main Street. Officers found juveniles playing a game called “liquidation.”

Crashes

• John Kessler, 71, of Tipp City was cited with improper backing following a two-vehicle crash on Monday, April 17, at 10:36 a.m.

Kessler and Betsy Smith, 43, of Tipp City, were both travelling eastbound on West Broadway Street, in the 600 block of West Broadway Street, when Kessler backed into Smith’s vehicle.

No one was cited following a hit-skip crash on Wednesday, April 12.

A vehicle owned by Kyle Noble, of Lakeview, was parked legally in a parking space when an unknown driver, attempting to maneuver through the parking lot, struck Noble’s vehicle and continued to drive.

Witnesses stated the unknown driver stopped and returned to look at Noble’s vehicle before returning to his vehicle and leaving the area. Witness advised police that the vehicle which left the scene had a Michigan license plate. Officers obtained the plate through cameras and will try to contact the owner.

Compiled by Amantha Garpiel