Tipp City Police reports

Police log

MONDAY

-7:58 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft of services at a business in the 100 block of West Elm Street.

SUNDAY

-8:38 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to a report of a disorderly conduct in the 200 block of West Dow Street. It was a verbal disturbance between a son-in-law and father-in-law. Involved party left for the night.

-12:37 a.m.: suspicious person. Police discovered a female in her vehicle after park hours in Tipp City Park. No criminal activity was observed.

SATURDAY

-8:35 p.m.: suspicious person. Police found subject fishing at the Gravel Pits, they had driven their cars back to the water. Subjects moved to the river.

-7:41 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to a disorderly customer at a business in the 1000 block of West Main Street. Subject refused to leave. She was warned for disorderly and trespassed from the store.

-3:41 p.m.: non-criminal damage. Police received a report of a sunroof window broken by a foul ball in the 700 block of Comanche Lane. A note was left by the coach and officers took a report.

-10:42 a.m.: theft. Police received a report of a previous theft from a business in the unit block of Weller Drive.

-10:06 a.m.: theft. Police received a report of a missing Smith and Wesson 5709 9mm pistol from a residence in the 600 block of Bellaire Drive. The pistol has been missing since April 8. Owner was unable to identify the serial number.

-3:10 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a vehicle vs. deer crash in the unit block of Weller Drive.

FRIDAY

-11:46 p.m.: drug offense. Police issued a traffic citation in the area of West Main Street and North Hyatt Street. In the process, officers located drugs. Labs are pending.

-9:15 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a vehicle vs. dog crash in the area of Donn Davis Way and South County Road 25A. The dog was deceased and no damage was done to the car.

-5:29 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a vehicle vs. deer crash in the 400 block of East Evanston Road. Officers filled out a deer kill slip and the deer was taken.

-11:30 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with no injuries in the area of West Dow Street and South Fourth Street.

THURSDAY

-12:10 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit skip crash in the 5000 block of South County Road 25A.

-10:46 a.m.: domestic. Police responded to domestic in progress in the 400 block of North Hyatt Street. A male was charged with assaulting a police officer and domestic violence.

-9:16 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit skip crash in the 500 block of West Dow Street.

Compiled by Amantha Garpiel