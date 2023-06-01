Tipp City Police reports

Police log

MONDAY

-8:51 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to an intoxicated male making racist statements in a business in the 1000 block of Donn Davis Way. The male was told to leave and left without incident.

-6:26 p.m.: suspicious person. Police received a report from a resident in the 600 block of North Hyatt Street who suspects a neighbor is entering or attempting to enter her residence. The reporting party was shown things to confirm whether it is happening.

MAY 28

-11:59 p.m.: trespassing. Police received a trespassing complaint in the 700 block of Cheyenne Place.

-3:57 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with injury in the area of South County Road 25A and West Main Street.

MAY 27

-11:52 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a private property crash at a business in the 3000 block of South County Road 25A. The drier was attempting to turn around in the parking lot and backed into the building causing structural damage.

-10:50 p.m.: suspicious person. Police discovered subjects fishing at the river in Tipp City Park.

-6:58 p.m.: crash. Police gathered information about a private property crash at a business in the 1000 block of Donn Davis Way.

-5:10 p.m.: trespassing. Police responded to a trespassing complaint at a business in the unit block of Weller Drive.

-2:33 p.m.: unruly juvenile. Police found two young boys walking around alone and were able to locate the boys’ grandfather. They had climbed out of a fenced in back yard in the 900 block of Westedge Drive.

-1:13 p.m.: theft. Police received a report of a theft in the 1000 block of Cider Mill Way. The reporting party’s cat was stolen by two individuals.

MAY 26

-11:44 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 3000 block of South County Road 25A.

-10:26 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a private property crash at a property in the 600 block of East Kessler Cowlesville Road.

-3:13 a.m.: suspicious person. Police found an out of state driver sleeping in their car at a business in the 100 block of South Garber Drive.

MAY 25

-11:08 p.m.: drug offense. Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with a female driver in the 3000 block of South County Road 25A. The female went into a business and ran out of the back door. She had several warrants, police were unable to locate her, k9 unit was used. The driver’s vehicle was towed and charges were filed.

-1:51 p.m.: fraud. Police received a report of fraud from a business in the 5000 block of South County Road 25A.

Crashes

• William Tharp, 59, of Tipp City, was cited with improper backing following a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, May 30, at 2:21 p.m. in the 400 block of West Main Street.

Tharp was backing out of an alley and struck a vehicle driven by John Daugherty, 53, of Tipp City, who was pulling into the alley.

Donna White, 47, of West Alexandria, was cited with failure to control following a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, May 28, at 3:57 p.m. in the area of West Main Street and South County Road 25A.

White was travelling west on West Main Street when she struck a vehicle, driven by Laura Lester, 57, of Greenville, that was stopped at a red light.

David Anderson, 45, of Tipp City, was cited with failure to control following a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, May 25, at 6:59 a.m.

Anderson was travelling north on South Tippecanoe Drive and side-swiped a parked vehicle owned by David Schwierking, of Saint Paris.

No one was cited following a hit-skip crash on Monday, May 22, at 8:26 p.m. in a parking lot in the unit block of Weller Drive.

The unknown driver of the at-fault vehicle was parked legally in a parking space and when leaving the space turned right too suddenly and struck the unoccupied vehicle of Glenda Hall, of Conway S.C.,, before leaving the scene.

Compiled by Amantha Garpiel