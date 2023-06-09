Tipp City Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-12:05 a.m.: suspicious person. Police located two subjects at the Tipp City Park who were out for a walk. Officers advised the two that the park closes at 11 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

-7:42 p.m.: trespassing. Police received a trespassing complaint from a business in the 900 block of West Main Street.

TUESDAY

-9:36 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with no injuries. A vehicle lightly backed into another, cracking the license plate holder. No damage to either vehicle. Reporting party stated she would pay for a new plate holder for the other vehicle if requested. Other vehicle owner notified and stated it was not necessary. Vehicle and driver information entered as an information report only.

MONDAY

-11:44 a.m.: unruly juvenile. Police received a report of an unruly juvenile in the 100 block of West Walnut Street.

-10:32 a.m.: disturbance. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1000 block of Chestnut Drive. A female subject was warned for telecommunications harassment and trespassed from the property.

-8:15 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a private property crash at a business in the 100 block of South Fifth Street.

Crashes

• No one was cited following a hit-skip crash on Friday, June 2, in the 400 block of Sixth Street.

An unknown driver struck a vehicle owned by Todd Liebherr, 58, of Tipp City. Liebherr’s vehicle was struck on the rear driver’s side, causing damage. The crash occurred sometime between 5:15 p.m. on June 1 and 6:25 a.m. on June 2.

Compiled by Amantha Garpiel