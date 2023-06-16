Crashes

• Miles Kuhn, 17, of Troy, was cited with right of way following a two-vehicle crash on Monday, June 12, at 1:26 p.m. in the unit block of Weller Drive.

Kuhn was travelling northbound on Weller Drive, Mark Winger, 55, of Winchester, Ind., was travelling southbound on Weller Drive. Kuhn attempted to turn left into a business in the unit block of Weller Drive causing the center front of Winger’s vehicle to strike Kuhn’s passenger side.

No one was cited following a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, June 11, at 9:09 p.m. in the 300 block of North Third Street.

Jovaughn Kinley, 19, of Huber Heights, was backing out of a driveway in the 300 block of North Third Street and backed into a vehicle owned by Scott Wintrow, of Tipp City, that was parked in front of a residence on North Third Street.

Uday Yarra, 22, of Dayton, was cited with failure to control following a single-vehicle crash on Sunday, June 11, at 7:31 p.m. near mile marker 69 on Interstate 75 southbound.

Yarra was travelling south on Interstate 75 when his vehicle began to hydroplane causing Yarra to go off of the right side of the road, into the ditch, through a fence and into a field where the vehicle came to rest.

Yarra’s vehicle was towed by Sandy’s Towing.

Jack Derr, 51, of Troy, was cited with right of way following a two-vehicle crash on Friday, June 9, at 12:03 p.m. in the 4000 block of County Road 25A.

Derr was exiting a driveway while Michael Johnson, 50, of Tipp City, was travelling south on County Road 25A. Derr failed to yield while exiting the driveway and struck Johnson.

Compiled by Amantha Garpiel