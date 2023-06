Crashes

• Charles Russell, 44, of Troy, was cited with assured clear distance ahead following a three-vehicle crash on Monday, June 19, at 3:44 p.m. in the area of Donn Davis Way and South County Road 25A.

Russell was on South County Road 25A when he rear ended a vehicle driven by Jennifer Marquis, 38, of Troy, causing her to collide with the rear end of a vehicle driven by Anne Sinning, 19, of Tipp City.

Compiled by Amantha Garpiel