Tipp City Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-6:40 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a complaint that an unknown individual hacked into someone’s email.

-8:42 a.m.: crash on private property. Officers responded to a crash at Musser’s All in One Tire and Auto Center.

-7:49 a.m.: investigate complaint. Officers responded to a civil dispute at Abbot Foods.

TUESDAY

-11:18 p.m.: suspicious in nature. Officers responded to a vehicle left in Kyle Park after hours.

-4:03 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a reported theft complaint at the Arby’s on Weller Drive.

MONDAY

-8:30 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a vehicle crash on South Hyatt Street. There were no violations.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.