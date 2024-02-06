Tipp City Police reports

Police Log

MONDAY

-12:55 a.m.: child abuse/neglect. Officers responded to a report of child abuse on Second Street.

SUNDAY

-8:53 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of car theft on Second Street.

SATURDAY

-12:03 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Menards on Weller Drive. Both parties involved exchanged information.

-11:12 p.m.: crash/OVI. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash on Donn Davis Way and S. County Rd 25A. The driver was located and arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI).

FRIDAY

8:24 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a broken window on North Hyatt Street and collected evidence.

THURSDAY

-9:02 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash on West Kessler Cowlesville Road. The driver was not injured.

-3:31 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash on Walnut Street. The unknown suspect fled the scene.

-8:36 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash on Exit 70 off the I75 in Tipp City. The case was transferred to the Ohio State Patrol.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.