Tipp City Police reports

Police Log
MONDAY
-12:55 a.m.: child abuse/neglect. Officers responded to a report of child abuse on Second Street.
SUNDAY
-8:53 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of car theft on Second Street.
SATURDAY
-12:03 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Menards on Weller Drive. Both parties involved exchanged information.
-11:12 p.m.: crash/OVI. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash on Donn Davis Way and S. County Rd 25A. The driver was located and arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI).
FRIDAY
8:24 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a broken window on North Hyatt Street and collected evidence.
THURSDAY
-9:02 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash on West Kessler Cowlesville Road. The driver was not injured.
-3:31 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash on Walnut Street. The unknown suspect fled the scene.
-8:36 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash on Exit 70 off the I75 in Tipp City. The case was transferred to the Ohio State Patrol.
Compiled by Eamon Baird.