Tipp City Police reports

Police Log

SUNDAY

-11:08 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a theft report at the 700 block of Comanche Lane.

SATURDAY

-10:55 p.m.: crash/ hit-and-run. Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash on Comanche Lane.

-8:51 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Meijer Distribution Center.

-3:39 p.m: crash/ hit-and-run. Officers responded to a reported hit-and-run crash at Gem City on Harmony Drive. The vehicle was believed to be a school bus and the investigation is pending.

FRIDAY

-11:15 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a fraud report after an unknown person tried to open bank accounts with personnel information.

-9:58 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report counterfeit currency at the Menards on Weller Drive.

THURSDAY

-9:00 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of a missing wallet. The last known location of the wallet was The Cleaning Corner on Hyatt Street.

-8:33 p.m.: harassment. Officers responded to a report of telecommunications harassment at the 800 block of Hawk Avenue.

-7:57 p.m.: crash/ hit-and-run. Officers responded after a vehicle hit a sign in front of DJ’s Pizza Alley on Second Street. The sign was not damaged.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.