Tipp City Police reports

Police Log
SUNDAY
-11:08 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a theft report at the 700 block of Comanche Lane.
SATURDAY
-10:55 p.m.: crash/ hit-and-run. Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash on Comanche Lane.
-8:51 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Meijer Distribution Center.
-3:39 p.m: crash/ hit-and-run. Officers responded to a reported hit-and-run crash at Gem City on Harmony Drive. The vehicle was believed to be a school bus and the investigation is pending.
FRIDAY
-11:15 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a fraud report after an unknown person tried to open bank accounts with personnel information.
-9:58 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report counterfeit currency at the Menards on Weller Drive.
THURSDAY
-9:00 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of a missing wallet. The last known location of the wallet was The Cleaning Corner on Hyatt Street.
-8:33 p.m.: harassment. Officers responded to a report of telecommunications harassment at the 800 block of Hawk Avenue.
-7:57 p.m.: crash/ hit-and-run. Officers responded after a vehicle hit a sign in front of DJ’s Pizza Alley on Second Street. The sign was not damaged.
Compiled by Eamon Baird.