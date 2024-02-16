Tipp City Police reports

Police Log

WEDNESDAY

-2:01 p.m.: crash. Officers to a report of a crash on Cassandra Drive after a vehicle hit a parked car. The driver was uninjured, and a traffic citation was issued.

-1:11 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft of a package at the Windridge Apartments.

-8:35 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a fraud report at the 600 block of Whispering Pines Avenue after a male received a fake tax document and contacted the IRS.

MONDAY

-10:12 a.m.: theft/shoplifting. Officers responded to a report of shoplifting at the Menards on Weller Drive.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.