Tipp City Police reports

Police Log

SUNDAY

3:04 p.m.: damage complaint. Officers responded after a vehicle was hit in the parking lot of the Menards on Weller Drive.

-1:03 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Menards on Weller Drive.

SATURDAY

-9:10 p.m.: harassment. Officers responded to a report of telephone harassment at the 200 Block of Elas Court.

-12:12 p.m.: DUI. Officers responded to a report of a driver consuming alcohol in a vehicle at South State Route 202 and East State Route 571 in Bethel Township.

FRIDAY

-6:52 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash on West Main Street when a vehicle rolled into another vehicle at a red light. No injuries were reported.

THURSDAY

-11:37 a.m.: theft/shoplifting. Officers responded to a report of shoplifting at the Menards on Weller Drive.

