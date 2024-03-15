Tipp City Police reports

Police Log

WEDNESDAY

-5:34 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of identity theft at the 700 block of Shoshoni Way.

TUESDAY

-5:56 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a fraud complaint on the 1000 block of Arapaho Trail.

-3:58 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a theft report at the 200 block of Broadway Street.

MONDAY

-3:48 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of unemployment fraud and referred the case to the Attorney General’s Office.

-3:33 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of a damaged vehicle on the 100 block of Bowman Avenue.

