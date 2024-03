Police log

SUNDAY

1:55 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the McDonald’s on Garber Drive.

12:21 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft of AirPod Pros.

SATURDAY

12:10 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a license plate theft at Menards on Weller Drive.

FRIDAY

6:13 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a theft of items from a vehicle on East Main Street.

THURSDAY

9:16 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash on the Interstate 75 off-ramp exit 68.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.