Tipp City Police reports

Police log

MONDAY

-6:58 a.m.: burglary. Police responded to a call in the 400 block of South Kinna Drive for a report of the theft of a generator and tools from a construction site. The burglary occurred between Feb. 3 at 3 p.m. and Feb. 6 at 6:45 a.m. Officers took a report.

SUNDAY

-1:11 p.m.: disturbance. Officers responded to the 600 block of North Hyatt Street on a report of a verbal argument between two adults who have a child in common.

-12:57 a.m.: unruly juvenile. Police responded to a large group of juveniles possibly fighting in the area. Subjects left prior to the arrival of officers. One vehicle was located and two juveniles were cited.

SATURDAY

-10:48 p.m.: unruly juvenile. Officers discovered juveniles drinking in Tipp City Park. Parents were notified and juveniles were cited.

FRIDAY

-9:35 a.m.: unruly juvenile. Officers responded to Tippecanoe High School due to a student getting loud with staff. Staff simply wanted the officer to stand by as they spoke with her. The student calmed down and was walked out by the assistant principal with no issue.

Feb. 2

-11:09 p.m.: drug offense. Police responded to a male at the YMCA offering to sell marijuana. The car and subject came into the city limits, at Circle K on South 25A, and marijuana was located.

CRASHES

Alissa Magato, 16, of Tipp City, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7:16 a.m.

Magato was traveling eastbound on Camanche Lane when she failed to yield while turning left, going northbound, onto North Hyatt Street striking the vehicle driven by Monica Huffman, 34, of Tipp City, on the rear driver’s side with the front passenger’s side of her vehicle.

• No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on private property on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 4:52 p.m.

Eddie Che, of Dayton, was driving westbound through the US Bank ATM drive thru on West Main Street when he struck a cement pole opposite of the ATM machine with the passenger side of his vehicle. Information was exchanged between Che and the US Bank Owner.

• Michael Allen Terrell, 65, of Tipp City, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 4:46 p.m.

Terrell was travelling east on West Main Street when he changed lanes, failing to assure a clear distance, striking the front driver’s side of a Darke County Recovery vehicle driven by Tamika Curtner, 32, of Palestine, with the rear passenger side of his vehicle.

Compiled by Amantha Garpiel