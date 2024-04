Police log

WEDNESDAY

-5:27 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of identity theft at the 400 block of Sydney Drive.

-3:33 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of identity theft at the 1200 block of Hermosa Drive.

TUESDAY

-4:11 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the 200 block of First Street.

-1:47 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the 400 block of First Street.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.