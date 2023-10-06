Tipp City Public Library hosts Dayton Literary Peace Prize Author

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Public Library is proud to invite the community to join us in the Tippecanoe High School Center for Performing Arts for a presentation by critically acclaimed novelist, Brad Kessler.

The discussion take place on Oct. 19, from 10 to 11 a.m. and will focus on the themes in his book, “North.”

“North” was selected as the Dayton Literary Peace Prize Fiction Finalist in 2022. Kessler’s work has been featured in The New York Times Magazine, The Nation, Bomb, Kenyon Review, and The New Yorker and his book “Birds in Fall” was selected as DLPP’s 2007 Fiction Peace Prize winner.

This presentation is part of the 2023 Dayton Literary Peace Prize Author Series which also includes book clubs, space in Tipp City High School’s curriculum, a student radio interview on WYSO Dayton Youth Radio, and small group discussions.

The purpose of the author series is to foster compassion and an understanding of differences, and experience learning that will extend far beyond the event. This year, the Tipp City Public Library is excited to extend that mission to the entire community.

To register for the presentation, email library director, Lisa Santucci at [email protected]. License must be shown at the door to gain entry.

This event is sponsored by the Tipp City Public Library, Dayton Literary Peace Prize, Tipp City Exempted Village Schools, WYSO 91.3, Tippecanoe Educational Endowment, Tipp City Foundation, and The Institute of Museum and Library Services through the State Library of Ohio