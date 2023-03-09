Tipp City Public Library hosts Prom Dress Swap

By Amantha Garpiel

[email protected]

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Public Library is hosting their second Prom Dress Swap event starting Monday, March 13.

The dress swap came about when library staff member Jill Brown mentioned the idea after the library hosted a craft exchange during the COVID-19 pandemic. The library opened up donation opportunities during business hours starting Wednesday, March 1. So far, the library has had at least eight prom dresses donated for the swap. The library is hoping to surpass last year’s number of 20 dresses donated and given away to anyone in need.

Donations are being accepted until the end of business hours on Saturday, March 11. Beginning the next day, anyone wishing to check out the dresses and potentially take one home can visit the Tipp City Public Library and ask a staff member to view the dresses, which are being held in a private room.

Community members will have the opportunity to “shop” the library’s dress selection from March 13-31. After March 31, any dresses not claimed will be donated to The Clothesline, a Tipp City local second-hand shop, located at 22 N. Second St., Tipp City.

“What I love the most is, it gives somebody an opportunity that might not have had it,” said Tipp City Public Library Director Lisa Santucci. “There is no judgement here. No judgement, welcome to all.”

“And I know people think ‘why would the library be a place (for this event)?’ Well it’s exactly for all those reasons; we don’t judge anybody, it’s welcome to everybody and there’s no cost,” said Santucci.

The Tipp City Public Library is located at 11 E. Main St., Tipp City, and is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.