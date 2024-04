TIPP CITY — Part of Fifth Street in Tipp City is expected to be closed for six weeks beginning Monday, May 6, for road work.

South Fifth Street, between Elm and Broadway Streets, will be closed to through traffic starting May 6 due to widening and waterline replacement along the road. Residents will have access to their homes during construction, said a city of Tipp City press release.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the the city at 937-667-6305.