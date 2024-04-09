Tipp woman dies after being struck by train

By Mike Ullery

For Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — A Tipp City woman is dead after being struck by a train on Monday night.

Tipp City police reports state that officers were sent to a report of a person struck by a train around 10:17 p.m. on Monday, April 8, on West Third Street at the CSX crossing.

Officers arrived to find Cynthia M. Steele lying on the roadway near the stopped CSX train.

Steele was transported to Miami Valley Hospital where she was declared dead.

Officer’s statements indicate that Steele had allegedly been drinking and arguing with her husband when she “tried to beat the train,”

Steele’s husband, along with CSX employees aboard the 134-car train, witnessed the collision. Mr. Steele was found attempting to provide first aide to his wife but to no avail.

The crash is under investigation by the Tipp City Police Department.