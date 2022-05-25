Tippecanoe baseball advances to D-II district title game

NEW CARLISLE — The Tippecanoe baseball team rallied from a 1-0 deficit to defeat Kenton Ridge 11-1 in six innings Tuesday at Tecumseh High School.

The Red Devils will play the Badin-Wyoming winner in a D-II district final at 5 p.m. Thursday at Newton High School.

Kenton Ridge had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the third, but it didn’t take long for Tipp to erase that deficit.

The Red Devils scored three runs in the home third inning.

Braydon Bottles started the rally with a one-out bunt single.

He stole second and moved to third on Landon Turner’s fielder’s choice

Preston Zumwalt walked and Matt Salmon had a two-run triple to put Tipp on the board.

Josh Dietz followed with a RBI single to make it 3-1.

Tipp added four runs in the fifth inning to go up 7-1.

Turner was hit by a pitch and Zumwalt singled.

Salmon put down a bunt and reached on an error, with Turner scoring.

Dietz walked to load the bases.

DJ Martin had a two-run single and Braden Burgbacher had a RBI single.

The Red Devils finished the win off with four runs in the sixth inning.

Bottles and Turner both walked.

Zumwalt followed with a RBI single and Salmon walked to load the bases.

Turner and Zumwalt both scored on wild pitches to make it 10-1.

Dietz had a walk-off sacrifice fly to give the Red Devils an 11-1 victory.

Zumwalt was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Salmon had two RBIs and a triple.

Dietz was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Martin had two RBIs.

On the mound, Salmon pitched a two-hitter, striking out nine and walking two.