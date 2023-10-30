Tippecanoe boys soccer wins D-II district title

Tippecanoe’s Landon Haas had the only goal in a win over Oakwood in a D-II district championship game Saturday night at Trotwood-Madison High School. MVT File Photo

TROTWOOD — For the third time in five years, the Tippecanoe boys soccer team has won a D-II district title.

And this year, they got some revenge.

Tippecanoe, 18-1-1, knocked off unbeaten Oakwood 1-0 Saturday night at Trotwood-Madison in district championship game — the same Oakwood who had ended their season with an overtime goal in last year’s district title game.

And it should come as no surprise the leg of Landon Haas provided the game’s only goal.

Haas, the school record holder for assists, was coming off a game where he made a 45-yard direct kick.

His second half goal came on an assist from Carson King.

And that’s all the help the defense needed in shutting down the Lumberjacks.

Michael Jergens had five saves in goal in recording the shutout.

Tippecanoe will now play 13-3-3 Jonathan Alder in a regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Springfield High School.

Summit Country Day, the only team to beat Tipp this season, and Indian Hill, the only team to tie Tipp, will meet in the other semifinal.

Haas now has 27 goals and 24 assists on the season.

Caleb Ransom has 20 goals and nine assists, King has 16 goals and seven assists and Cameron Smith has eight goals and seven assists.

Michael Jergens has 71 saves and 11 shutouts.

Alder’s losses this season came to Columbus Academy, Grandview Heights and Delaware Hayes.

The Pioneers’ ties came to Northwestern, London and Grove City.

Alder avenged the loss to Columbus Academy in the district semifinals, before beating Bloom Carroll in the district championship game.

Fabrizio Fiorni leads the Pioneers offense with 19 goals and 10 assists.

Connor Boggs has 17 goals and Mauro Musceilli has 11 goals and 10 assists.

Zander Bauerle has 32 saves and six shutouts on the season.

Agaainst Bloom Carroll, Musceilli had two goals, Ryland Vogel had one goal and one assist and Carson Gordon had an assist.

Bauerle had five saves.

D-III

Seven Hills 2,

Troy Christian 1

SPRINGFIELD — The Troy Christian boys soccer team’s season came to a heartbreaking end Saturday at Springfield High School with a loss in over time.

It was another strong season for the Eagles, who finished the season with a 16-4-1 record.