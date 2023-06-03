Tippecanoe Community Band Under the Big Top summer concert

TIPP CITY — Come one, come all to The Tippecanoe Community Band summer concert on Sunday, July 16. The theme for this concert is Under the Big Top. The band will immerse their audience in musical arrangements related to the circus.

Doors open at 2:15 p.m. and the concert will begin at 3 p.m. at the Tipp Center located at 855 N. Third St. in Tipp City. Admission is free and all ages are welcome. Visit tmcomservices.org or follow the band on Facebook for updates and concert information.

According to Gail Ahmed, band director, “the concert will be an exciting experience with plenty of circus music and fun.”

The Tippecanoe Band consists of approximately 65 musicians. The group formed in 1980 with only eight members and has been housed under the umbrella of Tipp Monroe Community Services for 43 years. Ahmed has been the director since the formation of the band.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local non-profit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural and social services programs. Visit their website for more information at tmcomservices.org.