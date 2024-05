The Tippecanoe High School has selected its 2024 prom court, which includes Emma Hanrahan, left to right, Madeline Ranly, Ellie Waibel, Keenan Melton, Corbin Berberich, and Will Riehle. The dance will be held on Saturday, May 18, from 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Antioch Shrine Center in Dayton.

Courtesy photo | Tipp City Schools