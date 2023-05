The 2023 Tippecanoe High School prom court has been announced. King and queen candidates includes Makenzie Chinn, left to right, Charlie Clausen, Amelia Campbell, and Lizzie Miller, Josh Dietz, Jeffery Brown, Sean Nichols, and Payton Bay. The prom’s red carpet, sponsored by Parents Who Care, will be held on Saturday, May 27, at 7:30 pm at the Antioch Shrine in Dayton.

Courtesy photo | Tipp City Schools