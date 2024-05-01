Tippecanoe sweeps MVL tennis tournament

Tippecanoe’s Cameron Davis hits a forehand return Tuesday at Troy City Park at the MVL tennis tournament. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Parth Rajput launches a serve in a doubles match at Troy High School Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Lance Staley hits a forehand return Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Alex Darner hits a volley at the net Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Michael Burns chases down a drop shot Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Kaitlyn Schosser hits a backhand Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Tippecanoe Red Devils made a clean sweep of the MVL tennis tournament wrap up the league title.

Tipp had a perfect score of 45 points on Tuesday at Troy High School and Troy City Park.

Troy finished second on Tuesday with 40 points and second overall in the league.

Piqua finished eighth in the tournament Tuesday.

FIRST SINGLES

Tippecanoe’s Nick Von Krosigk defeated West Carrollton 8-1 and Stebbins 8-2 to advance to the title match.

In the finals, he defeated Troy’s Kyle Penny 8-0.

Penny had advanced to the title match by defeating Fairborn 8-0 and Greenville 8-4.

Piqua’s Lance Staley finished ninth.

He lost to West Carrollton 8-1.

SECOND SINGLES

Tippecanoe’s Cameron Davis won, Troy’s Kellan Nichols took second and Piqua’s Lance Lawson finished sixth.

Davis defeated Fairborn 8-0 and Sidney 8-1 before defeating Nichols 8-1 in the title match.

Nicholas had advanced to the title match by defeating Lawson 8-0 and Vandalia-Butler 8-2.

Lawson bounced back from his loss to defeat Greenville 8-8 (3), before losing to Stebbins 8-4 in the fifth-place match.

THIRD SINGLES

Tippecanoe’s Alex Darner won, Troy’s Michael Burns was second and Piqua’s Kaitlyn Schlosser finished eighth.

Darner advanced to the title match with an 8-0 win over Fairborn and an 8-0 win over Sidney, before defeating Burns 8-3.

Burns had advanced to the title match by defeating Schlosser 8-0 and Vandalia-Butler 8-1.

Schlosser had opened the tournament with a 6-1 win over West Carrollton and would lose to Greenville 8-0 and Fairborn 8-0 in the seventh-place match.

FIRST DOUBLES

In first doubles, Tippecanoe’s Grant Vonderheide and Roman List won, Troy’s Leo Gluck and Troy Whitehead finished second and Piqua’s Logan Thompson and Jesse Baker finished eighth.

Tipp defeated Piqua 8-0 and Butler 8-2, before defeating Troy 8-3 in the title match.

Troy had advanced to the title match by defeating Stebbins 8-1 and Greenville 8-5.

Piqua defeated West Carrollton 6-2, before losing to Tippecanoe.

SECOND DOUBLES

Tippecanoe’s Deacon Blake and Ty Hoover won, Troy’s Adam Harris and Parth Rajput finished second and Piqua’s Trent Townsend and Rylee Burress finished seventh.

Tipp had advanced to the title match by defeating Piqua 8-0 and Greenville 8-0 before topping Troy 8-1.

Troy had advanced to the title match by defeating Stebbins and Butler by matching scores of 8-0.

After the loss to Tippecanoe, Piqua lost to Sidney 8-3 before defeating Stebbins 8-8 (5) in the seventh-place match.

