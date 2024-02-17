Tippecanoe wrestlers second at MVL; Piqua third, Troy fourth

Tippecanoe’s Collin Isaac controls Fairborn’s Jorden Rivers in a 150-pound match Friday night at the MVL tournament at the Vandalia SAC. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Max Kaye works against Troy’s Asher Merritt in a 144-pound match Friday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s TJ Murray controls Piqua’s Logan Wells in a 120-pound match Friday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Luke Lyons turns Alex Gragg of Xenia in a 138-pound match Friday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Landen Martin pins West Carrollton’s Michael Holscher in a 190-pound match. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Nathan Brewster works against Xenia’s Devin Dodge in a 150-pound match Friday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

VANDALIA — The Tippecanoe wrestling team finished second behind Vandalia-Butler at the MVL wrestling tournament Friday night.

Piqua finished third and Troy took fourth.

TIPPECANOE

Collin Isaac (150) led the Red Devils, taking first.

He pinned Jorden Rivers of Fairborn in 57 seconds, recorded a 12-0 major decision over Devin Dodge of Xenia and edged Gavin Nelson of Piqua 4-3 in the title match.

Trent Thompson (126), Raiden Nicholls (132) and Luke Lyons (138) all took second.

Thompson pinned Seth Holt of Piqua and Anden Kemmer of Troy to advance to the title match, before being pinned by Yhantg of Vandalia-Butler.

Nicholls pinned Dalton Earick of Sidney and recorded a 4-0 decision over Louden Maxwell of Vandalia-Butler before losing 6-1 to Nickolai Kaye of Piqua in the title match.

Lyons pinned Alex Gragg of Xenia and Damon Wiley of Troy before being pinned by Joey Love of Vandalia-Butler in the title match.

Parker Stuchell (106), Eli Stacy (113), Riley Hull (120) and Kaden Price (144) all finished third, while Bret Ballard (165). Cade Frazier (175) and Ryan Kolb (215) all finished fourth.

PIQUA

Nickolai Kaye (132) and Max Kaye (144) both won titles for Piqua.

Nickolai Kaye pinned Kash Reeser of Fairborn in 2:23 and had a 15-6 major decision over Juan Gutierrez of Greenville before his win over Tippecanoe’s Raiden Nicholls in the title match.

Max Kaye pinned his way through the tournament.

He pinned Asher Merritt of Troy in 1:09; pinned Kaden Price of Tippecanoe in 1:16 and pinned AJ Turner of Vandalia-Butler in 3:18 in the title match.

Gavin Nelson (150) and Landen Martin (190) both finished second.

Nelson had an 18-6 major decision over Nicky Jensveld of West Carrollton and a 6-2 decision over William Bush of Greenville before losing 4-3 to Collin Isaac of Tippecanoe in the title match.

Martin pinned Michael Holscher of West Carrollton in 29 seconds and pinned Hunter Boyd of Fairborn in 2:41 before losing 4-2 to James Hodge of Vandalia-Butler in the title match.

Evan Hewitt (138) and Parker James (285) finished third and Quinten Karabinis (113) and Logan Wells (120) finished fourth.

TROY

Colten Trochelman (113), TJ Murray (120) and Danny Murray (165) all finished second.

Trochelman advanced to the finals by pinning Eli Stacy of Tippecanoe in 3:33, before losing by pin to Tristin Falcione of Vandalia-Butler.

TJ Murray pinned Logan Wells of Piqua in 4:36 and Riley Hull of Tippecanoe in 1:48 before losing a 6-4 decision to Jadon Gyan of Vandalia-Butler in the title match.

Danny Murray pinned Joey Kline of Piqua in 44 seconds and decisioned Brice Hughes of Sidney 5-4 to advance to the title match before losing by pin to Jace Love of Vandalia-Butler.

Logan Westerfield (175) finished third and Damon Wiley (138), Asher Merritt (144), Brayden Lester (157) and Nate Buckley (190) all finished fourth.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]