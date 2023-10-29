Tippecanoe’s Collins, Troy Christian’s Waltz earn state meet berths at regional cross country meet

Tippecanoe’s Morgan Collins sprints past Mercy McAuley’s Ashley Williams to finish seventh in the D-II girls race at the Troy regional cross country meet Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Christian’s Elisabeth Waltz qualified for the state cross country meet Saturday, finishing 11th in the D-III race. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Lily Zimmerman (left) and Ashley Kyle (right) come to the finish line in the D-I race Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington’s Johanna Welborn leads a runner Saturday in the D-III race. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — Youth was served Saturday at the girls regional cross country meet at Troy.

Both Tippecanoe sophomore Morgan Collins and Troy Christian freshman Elisabeth Waltz earned spots in next week’s state cross country meet at Fortress Obetz.

D-I

Troy’s Ashley Kyle and Lily Zimmerman finished up their seasons Saturday in the Division I race and were neck-and-neck at the finish line.

Kyle finished 82nd in 20:51.78 and Zimmerman was 84th in 20:52.19.

D-II

Collins showed her talent in two sports this fall.

After being part of the MVL first doubles champions and advancing to the district tennis tournament in singles, she will now make her first trip to the state cross country meet and nearly did enough to get the Tipp team there.

Coming to the finish line in eighth place, she sped past Mercy McCauley’s Ashley Williams to take seventh place in 19:38.02.

McCauley still held on for the fourth and final team spot, while Tippecanoe was eight points back in fifth.

“It was a big goal to get to state because we weren’t there last year,” Collins said. “We were hoping to make it as a team, but I am glad to be going to state.”

She had set the top 10 as her goal coming into the race.

“I knew 16 girls made it out,” she said. “I knew I was in pretty good position if I was in the top 10.”

But, eighth wasn’t going to be good enough for her.

“I just knew I had to get the girl at the end,” she said. “I felt really good about my race and I had a lot of energy at the end of the race. I knew I could get her.”

Other Tipp runners were Gracie Wead, 37, 21:04.78; Leda Anderson, 38, 21:09.54; Katelyn Beeson, 43, 21:19.94; Lauren Anderson, 83, 23:02.68; Belle Stanford, 93, 23:38.02 and

Miami East’s Maryn Gross finished 34th in 20:59.82.

D-III

Waltz didn’t expect to be finishing her freshman year at the state meet at the beginning of the year.

“Not at all,” she said.

But, she knew heading into Saturday’s race with a top 12 finish needed to get to state, she knew it was possible.

She did exactly that, running a PR of 19:43 to finish 11th.

“I thought I had a chance,” she said. “I knew I was going to have to run really well.”

And as the race went on, she felt like she was right where she needed to be.

“I knew where I was early in the race,” she said. “But, then I lost count. I was pretty sure I was in the top 12. But, I was going hard at the finish to make sure no one passed me. I was a little surprised when I saw my time.”

Now, she has one more race this season.

“I know I am probably not going to place very well,” she said. “But, it is going to be good experience for me to run at state.”

Milton-Union’s Savannah Smith was unlucky 13, finishing one spot from qualifying for state in 19:48.80, just one second behind Meredith Barga of Versailles.

Covington finished 11th as a team.

Bucc girls runners included Johanna Welborn, 20, 20:33.30; Kassidy Turner, 54, 22:50.10; Lucy Welborn, 58, 23:04.40; Ella White, 64, 24:53.40; Delaney Murphy, 67, 25:15.40; and Bella Welch, 69, 25:27.30.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]