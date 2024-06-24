Tires Unlimited is open for business in Troy

Courtney Carlisle cuts the ribbon officially opening her new business, Tires Unlimited, as members of the Troy Chamber of Commerce and Troy Mayor Robin Oda, far left in white, join in the celebration with confetti flying on Friday, June 21. The business located at 824 W. Main St., Troy, is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. While walk-ins are welcome, appointments are preferred. The family oriented business offers services such as oil changes, brake repairs, batteries, tires and tractor tires in addition to other services. Carlisle hopes to expand hours once she adds more service technicians.

Kathleen Leese | For Miami Valley Today